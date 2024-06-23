Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 2:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    പീഡനശ്രമം തടഞ്ഞ യുവതിയെ കുത്തിപ്പരിക്കേൽപിച്ചു; പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദാ​വ​ൻ​ക​രെ ജാ​ഗ​ലൂ​രി​ൽ പീ​ഡ​ന​ശ്ര​മം ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ 30കാ​രി​യെ പ്ര​തി ക​ത്തി​കൊ​ണ്ട് കു​ത്തി​പ്പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. ചി​ക്ക​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ട്ടി ഗോ​ല്ല​റ​ഹ​ട്ടി വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​യാ​ണ് കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ യു​വ​തി. പ്ര​തി ക​ട്ട​പ്പ​യെ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ ഏ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. യു​വ​തി താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു ക​യ​റി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പീ​ഡ​ന​ശ്ര​മം. ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന യു​വ​തിയെ ക​ത്തി​കൊ​ണ്ട് മൂ​ന്നു ത​വ​ണ കു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

