പീഡനശ്രമം തടഞ്ഞ യുവതിയെ കുത്തിപ്പരിക്കേൽപിച്ചു; പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

23 Jun 2024 2:45 AM GMT
23 Jun 2024 2:45 AM GMT
പീഡനശ്രമം തടഞ്ഞ യുവതിയെ കുത്തിപ്പരിക്കേൽപിച്ചു; പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - The girl who stopped the rape attempt injected; Accused in custody
ബംഗളൂരു: ദാവൻകരെ ജാഗലൂരിൽ പീഡനശ്രമം തടഞ്ഞ 30കാരിയെ പ്രതി കത്തികൊണ്ട് കുത്തിപ്പരിക്കേൽപിച്ചു. ചിക്കമ്മനഹട്ടി ഗോല്ലറഹട്ടി വില്ലേജിലാണ് സംഭവം. വിവാഹിതയാണ് കുത്തേറ്റ യുവതി. പ്രതി കട്ടപ്പയെ നാട്ടുകാർ ചേർന്ന് പിടികൂടി പൊലീസിൽ ഏൽപിച്ചു. യുവതി താമസിക്കുന്ന വീട്ടിൽ അതിക്രമിച്ചു കയറിയായിരുന്നു പീഡനശ്രമം. ചെറുത്തുനിന്ന യുവതിയെ കത്തികൊണ്ട് മൂന്നു തവണ കുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.
