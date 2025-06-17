Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 10:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 10:11 AM IST

    ആ​ന​യും കു​ട്ടി​യും ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു

    ആ​ന​യും കു​ട്ടി​യും ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബേ​ലൂ​ർ-​സ​ക്ലേ​ഷ്പൂ​ർ അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ൽ അ​രെ​ഹ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത കെ​സ​ഗു​ളി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പി​ടി​യാ​ന​യും കു​ട്ടി​യും ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് സം​ശ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഉ​ദേ​വാ​ര ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലെ ഗു​ഡ്ഡ​ബെ​റ്റ എ.​ബി.​സി എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റി​ന​ടു​ത്ത രം​ഗ​ഷെ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ കൃ​ഷി​ത്തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. മു​ഖം തി​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് ആ​ന കി​ട​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    News Summary - The elephant and its calf were got electric shock and dead
