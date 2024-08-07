Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​റെ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​റെ മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ച് പ​ണം ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    crime
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹ​രേ​ക്ക​ള​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടം​ഗ സം​ഘം സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​റെ മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ച് പ​ണം ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. ശ്രീ ​ക​ട്ടീ​ൽ ബ​സ് ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​ർ കെ. ​ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ലാ​ണ് (38) അ​ക്ര​മ​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​യ​ത്. ജോ​ലി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് പ​ണ​മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ബാ​ഗു​മാ​യി രാ​ത്രി ന​ട​ന്നു​പോ​വു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ക്ര​മം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsBengaluru NewsAttack
    News Summary - The conductor was beaten and the money stolen
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick