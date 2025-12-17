Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Dec 2025 8:54 AM IST
17 Dec 2025 8:54 AM IST
യശ്വന്ത്പൂര് തീവണ്ടിയുടെ ചങ്ങല വലിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - The chain of the Yeshwanthpur train was pulled.
ബംഗളൂരു: യശ്വന്ത്പൂര് റെയില്വേ സ്റ്റേഷനില് നിന്ന് ഗോവയിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ട യശ്വന്ത്പൂര്-വാസ്കോഡഗാമ എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ യാത്രക്കാരൻ ചങ്ങല വലിച്ചു.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ച എസ് ത്രീ കോച്ചിലാണ് സംഭവം. കോച്ചില് 14 യാത്രക്കാരുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. യാത്രക്കാര് നല്കിയ വിവരത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തില് പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി പ്രതിയെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.
പ്രതികള് മദ്യപിച്ചിരുന്നതായി കണ്ടെത്തി. അന്വേഷണം നടന്നുവരികയാണെന്ന് ഡിവിഷനല് റെയില്വേ മാനേജര് പറഞ്ഞു.
