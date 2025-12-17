Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    17 Dec 2025 8:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    17 Dec 2025 8:54 AM IST

    യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പൂ​ര്‍ തീ​വ​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ ച​ങ്ങ​ല വ​ലി​ച്ചു

    യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പൂ​ര്‍ തീ​വ​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ ച​ങ്ങ​ല വ​ലി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പൂ​ര്‍ റെ​യി​ല്‍വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് ഗോ​വ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പൂ​ര്‍-​വാ​സ്കോ​ഡ​ഗാ​മ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ച​ങ്ങ​ല വ​ലി​ച്ചു.

    തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച എ​സ് ത്രീ ​കോ​ച്ചി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. കോ​ച്ചി​ല്‍ 14 യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര്‍ ന​ല്‍കി​യ വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി പ്ര​തി​യെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഡി​വി​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ റെ​യി​ല്‍വേ മാ​നേ​ജ​ര്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:trainchaintrain news
    News Summary - The chain of the Yeshwanthpur train was pulled.
