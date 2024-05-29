Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 May 2024 2:57 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 May 2024 2:57 AM GMT
നാലു വർഷം മുമ്പ് നടന്ന കവർച്ച കേസ് പ്രതികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - The accused in the robbery case that happened four years ago were arrested
ബംഗളൂരു: മംഗളൂരു ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി കൽമാഞ്ചയിൽ നാലുവർഷം മുമ്പ് നടന്ന കവർച്ച കേസ് പ്രതികളെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കവുങ്ങു കർഷകൻ അച്യുത ഭട്ടിന്റെ വീട്ടിൽ കവർച്ച നടത്തിയ കേസിൽ സി.എം. നവാസ് (38), കെ. റിയാസ് (33), എൻ. കൃഷ്ണ (32) എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. 104 ഗ്രാം സ്വർണം, 288 ഗ്രാം വെള്ളി ആഭരണങ്ങൾ 25000 രൂപ എന്നിവ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. 2020 ജൂൺ ആറിനായിരുന്നു കവർച്ച നടന്നത്.
