Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightനാ​ലു വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 May 2024 2:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 May 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    നാ​ലു വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച കേ​സ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി ക​ൽ​മാ​ഞ്ച​യി​ൽ നാ​ലു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച കേ​സ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ക​വു​ങ്ങു ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ൻ അ​ച്യു​ത ഭ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ സി.​എം. ന​വാ​സ് (38), കെ. ​റി​യാ​സ് (33), എ​ൻ. കൃ​ഷ്ണ (32) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. 104 ഗ്രാം ​സ്വ​ർ​ണം, 288 ഗ്രാം ​വെ​ള്ളി ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ 25000 രൂ​പ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. 2020 ജൂ​ൺ ആ​റി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Robbery CaseBanglore News
    News Summary - The accused in the robbery case that happened four years ago were arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick