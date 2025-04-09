രണ്ട് മലയാളികളെ കൊന്ന കേസിലെ പ്രതികൾ കുറ്റക്കാർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2025 9:32 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2025 9:32 AM IST
രണ്ട് മലയാളികളെ കൊന്ന കേസിലെ പ്രതികൾ കുറ്റക്കാർtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The accused in the case of killing two Malayalis are guilty.
മംഗളൂരു: അത്താവറിൽ 11 വർഷം മുമ്പ് രണ്ട് മലയാളികൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട കേസിൽ പ്രതികൾ കുറ്റക്കാരാണെന്ന് കോടതി കണ്ടെത്തി. ജില്ല അഡി.സെഷൻസ് കോടതി (ഒന്ന്) ശിക്ഷ ബുധനാഴ്ച വിധിക്കും.
കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശികളായ മുഹമ്മദ് മുഹാജിർ സനാഫ് (25), മുഹമ്മദ് ഇർഷാദ് (24), മുഹമ്മദ് സഫ്വാൻ (24) എന്നിവരാണ് പ്രതികൾ. 2014 ജൂലൈ ഒന്നിന് തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി നഫീർ (25), കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഫഹിം (24) എന്നിവരെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ കേസാണിത്. സ്വർണക്കട്ടി ഇടപാടുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടായിരുന്നു കൊലപാതകം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story