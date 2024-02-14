Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ടെ​ന്നി​സ് താ​രം ബൊ​പ്പ​ണ്ണ​യെ കർണാടക മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു; 50 ല​ക്ഷം ന​ൽ​കും

    ടെന്നീസ് താരം ബൊപ്പണ്ണയെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ അനുമോദിച്ചപ്പോൾ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ആ​സ്ട്രേ​ലി​യ​ൻ ഓ​പ​ൺ ടെ​ന്നി​സ് പു​രു​ഷ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഡ​ബി​ൾ​സ് ജേ​താ​വ് രോ​ഹ​ൻ ബൊ​പ്പ​ണ്ണ​യെ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ താ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    ബൊ​പ്പ​ണ്ണ​ക്ക് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ 50 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പാരിതോഷികം ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി മ​ന്ത്രി പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക് ഖാ​ർ​ഗെ, മ​ന്ത്രി ശി​വ​രാ​ജ് ത​ങ്ക​ഡ​കി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Rohan BopannaKarnataka chief ministerTennis player
    News Summary - Tennis player Bopanna - Karnataka Chief Minister; 50 lakh will be given
