Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ക്ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച: യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ക്ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച: യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    വീ​ര​ണ്ണ ഗൗ​ഡ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ അ​ഭ​യ ആ​ഞ്ജ​നേ​യ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ന്ന ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് യു​വാ​വി​നെ സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ധാ​ർ​വാ​ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വീ​ര​ണ്ണ ഗൗ​ഡ​യാ​ണ് (26)അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. പൂ​ജ സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ളും സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി കാ​മ​റ​യു​മാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യ​ത്. മോ​ഷ​ണ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചാ​ക്കി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsTemple Theft
