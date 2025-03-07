Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2025 7:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2025 7:25 AM IST

    തേ​ജ​സ്വി സൂ​ര്യ എം.​പി വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​നാ​യി

    തേ​ജ​സ്വി സൂ​ര്യ എം.​പി വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​നാ​യി
    ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​പി തേ​ജ​സ്വി സൂ​ര്യ​യും വ​ധു ശി​വ​ശ്രീ സ്ക​ന്ദ​പ്ര​സാ​ദും

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​പി തേ​ജ​സ്വി സൂ​ര്യ​യും ഗാ​യി​ക​യും ന​ർ​ത്ത​കി​യു​മാ​യ ശി​വ​ശ്രീ സ്ക​ന്ദ​പ്ര​സാ​ദും വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ക​ന​ക​പു​ര​യി​ലെ റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ളോ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വി​വാ​ഹം. ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ കെ. ​അ​ണ്ണാ​മ​ലൈ, പ്ര​താ​പ് സിം​ഹ, അ​മി​ത് മാ​ള​വ്യ, ബി.​വൈ. വി​ജ​യേ​ന്ദ്ര, കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രാ​യ അ​ർ​ജു​ൻ രാം ​മേ​ഘ്‌​വാ​ള്‍, വി. ​സോ​മ​ണ്ണ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Tejaswi Suryamarriage
