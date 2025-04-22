Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2025 9:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2025 9:09 AM IST

    റോ​ഡ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ ടെ​ക്കി യു​വ​തി​ക്ക് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    റോ​ഡ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ ടെ​ക്കി യു​വ​തി​ക്ക് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം
    അ​ശ്വി​നി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ല്‍ ഗ​ജ്ജ​ലെ​ഗ​രെ​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് ച​ര​ക്കു​വ​ണ്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു ടെ​ക്കി യു​വ​തി​ക്കു ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി ലേ ​ഔ​ട്ട് നി​വാ​സി​യാ​യ അ​ശ്വി​നി(33) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ശ്വി​നി​യും ഭ​ര്‍ത്താ​വ് ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്തും (37) ര​ണ്ട​ര വ​യ​സ്സാ​യ മ​ക​നൊ​പ്പം സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്ക​വേ ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ കാ​ർ ച​ര​ക്കു​വ​ണ്ടി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നും വി​നോ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കു​ടും​ബം. ഭ​ര്‍ത്താ​വും കു​ഞ്ഞും നി​സ്സാ​ര പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAccident NewsRoad Accident
    News Summary - Techie girl dies in road accident
