Madhyamam
    അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല

    Teacher Workshop,
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഭ​ട്ക​ൽ അ​ഞ്ജു​മ​ൻ ഹാ​മി-​ഇ-​മു​സ് ലി​മീ​ൻ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘പോ​സി​റ്റീ​വ് ക്ലാ​സ്’ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ഏ​ക​ദി​ന ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ഡോ.​ജി. അ​ന​ന്ത് പ്ര​ഭു ന​യി​ച്ച ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ജു​മ​ൻ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ 60 അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ഫ്താ​ബ് ഹു​സൈ​ൻ കോ​ല പ്ര​ഭു​വി​നെ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. സീ​നി​യ​ർ പ്ര​ഫ​സ​ർ മു​ഷ്താ​ഖ് ബാ​വി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ്ര​ഭു​വി​ന് സ​അ​ദു​ല്ല റു​ഖ്നു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി.

    sidekick