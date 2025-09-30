Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    ജാ​തി സ​ർ​വേ​ക്ക് ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി​ല്ല; അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ന് സ​സ്​​പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ

    caste-survey
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജാ​തി സ​ർ​വേ​ക്ക് ഹാ​ജ​രാ​കാ​തി​രു​ന്ന ഗ​വ. ഹ​യ​ർ പ്രൈ​മ​റി സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ന് സ​സ്​​പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ. കോ​പ്പാ​ൾ ജൂ​ല​ക​ൻ​ഡി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​നാ​യ രാ​മ​പ്പ ത​ല​വ​രെ​യെ​യാ​ണ് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ സു​രേ​ഷ് ഇ​ത്നാ​ൽ സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    സ​ർ​വേ​ക്കാ​യി നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് രാ​മ​പ്പ എ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ര​ണ്ടു ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി ഫോ​ണും സ്വി​ച് ഓ​ഫാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ​ർ​വേ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​വൈ​സ​ർ ന​ൽ​കി​യ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

