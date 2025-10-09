Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ക്രെ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​ക്ക് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    ക്രെ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​ക്ക് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം
    സം​പ്രീ​ത

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മു​ദി​ഗ​രെ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട ക്രെ​യി​ൻ സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി അം​ഗ​ൻ​വാ​ടി അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. കെ. ​സം​പ്രീ​ത​യാ​ണ് (31) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച അ​ഡ്വ. വി. ​സു​ജാ​ത​യെ (30) മു​ദി​ഗ​രെ ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണം ക്രെ​യി​നി​ന്റെ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​വും ബ്രേ​ക്ക് ത​ക​രാ​റു​മാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

