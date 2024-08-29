Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 3:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 3:08 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്താ​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ചി​ത്ര​ദു​ർ​ഗ ച​ല്ല​ക​രെ യ​ദ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​നാ​യ ബി.​എ​സ്. സി​ദ്ധേ​ശ​പ്പ (57) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ​യു​ട​ൻ ഇ​യാ​​ളെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും വ​ഴി​മ​ധ്യേ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:ClassDeathTeacher
    News Summary - Teacher-Death-Class
