Posted Ondate_range 29 Aug 2024 3:25 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 Aug 2024 3:25 AM GMT
ടീച്ച് ഫോർ ഇന്ത്യ ഫെലോഷിപ്text_fields
News Summary - Teach for India Fellowship
ബംഗളൂരു: ടീച്ച് ഫോർ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 2025ലെ ഫെലോഷിപ്പിന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. രണ്ടു വർഷമാണ് ഫെലോഷിപ് കാലയളവ്. തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെടുന്നവർ ഗവ. ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് മീഡിയം സ്കൂളുകളിലോ താഴെക്കിടയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ സ്കൂളുകളിലോ ജോലി ചെയ്യണം. താൽപര്യമുള്ളവർ സെപ്റ്റംബർ ഒന്നിനകം അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കണം. വെബ്സൈറ്റ്: https://apply.teachforindia.org/
