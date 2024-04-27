Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 27 April 2024 2:45 AM GMT
    ടി.​സി.​എ​സ് മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ: മെ​ട്രോ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 3.35 മു​ത​ൽ

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് മാ​ർ​ഷ​ൽ സാം ​മ​നേ​ക് ഷാ ​പ​രേ​ഡ് ​ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ടി.​സി.​എ​സ് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് 10 കെ ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മാ​ര​ത്ത​ണി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ സൗ​ക​ര്യാ​ർ​ഥം മെ​ട്രോ സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് പ​ക​രം പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ 3.35 മു​ത​ൽ ഓ​ടി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങും. 4.25 വ​രെ 10 മി​നി​റ്റ് ഇ​ട​വേ​ള​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​കും. മെ​ജ​സ്റ്റി​ക്കി​ൽ നി​ന്നും എം.​ജി റോ​ഡ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് 4.10 മു​ത​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു വ​രെ സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​വും.

