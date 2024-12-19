Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    19 Dec 2024 10:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    19 Dec 2024 10:17 AM IST

    ടി.​ബി. ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര മി​ക​ച്ച സാ​മാ​ജി​ക​ൻ

    TB Jayachandra
    ടി.​ബി.

    ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ മി​ക​ച്ച നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ സാ​മാ​ജി​ക​നാ​യി ടി.​ബി. ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഏ​ഴു​ത​വ​ണ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യാ​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്.

    75കാ​ര​നാ​യ ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര 1978ലാ​ണ് ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ, പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വ് ആ​ർ. അ​ശോ​ക, ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ രു​ദ്ര​പ്പ ലാ​മ​ണി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ യു.​ടി. ഖാ​ദ​ർ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

