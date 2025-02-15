Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഐ.​ടി റെ​യ്ഡ്; നി​കു​തി വെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഐ.​ടി റെ​യ്ഡ്; നി​കു​തി വെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നി​ല​ധി​കം ബി​സി​ന​സ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ദാ​യ​നി​കു​തി (ഐ.​ടി) അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ റെ​യ്ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ വ​ൻ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. നി​ര​വ​ധി വ്യാ​പാ​ര ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളി​ലും വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സു​ക​ളി​ലും ഉ​ട​മ​ക​ളു​ടെ വ​സ​തി​ക​ളി​ലും ഐ.​ടി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ക​ക്ക വ്യാ​പാ​ര​ത്തി​ലും മ​റ്റ് അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ ബി​സി​ന​സു​ക​ളി​ലും ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​യാ​ണ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ഉ​ട​മ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ്, ബി​ഹാ​ർ, ഡ​ൽ​ഹി, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ മ​റ്റ് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ബി​സി​ന​സ് ശൃം​ഖ​ല​യു​ണ്ട്.

