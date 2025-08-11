Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 Aug 2025 10:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Aug 2025 10:34 AM IST
സുവർണ കർണാടക കേരള സമാജം സംസ്ഥാന ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Suvarna Karnataka Kerala Samajam elects state office bearers
ബംഗളൂരു: സുവർണ കർണാടക കേരള സമാജം സംസ്ഥാന ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. പ്രസിഡന്റായി എ.ആർ. രാജേന്ദ്രൻ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയായി കെ.പി. ശശിധരൻ എന്നിവരെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. മറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ: കെ.ജെ. ബൈജു, മെറ്റി കെ. ഗ്രേസ് (വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റുമാർ), കെ. ജയരാജൻ, ടി.എം. അബൂബക്കർ (ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാർ), പി.സി. ഫ്രാൻസിസ് (ട്രഷ.), മുസ്തഫ ( ജോ. ട്രഷ.), എം.കെ. ബിജു (ഓർഗനൈസിങ് സെക്ര.), ടി. രാമദാസ് (കൾച്ചറൽ സെക്ര.).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story