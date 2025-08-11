Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2025 10:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2025 10:34 AM IST

    സു​വ​ർ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    സു​വ​ർ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​വ​ർ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി എ.​ആ​ർ. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി കെ.​പി. ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. മ​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: കെ.​ജെ. ബൈ​ജു, മെ​റ്റി കെ. ​ഗ്രേ​സ് (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ), കെ. ​ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​ൻ, ടി.​എം. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ (ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​ർ), പി.​സി. ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് (ട്ര​ഷ.), മു​സ്ത​ഫ ( ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ.), എം.​കെ. ബി​ജു (ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര.), ടി. ​രാ​മ​ദാ​സ് (ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര.).

