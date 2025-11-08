Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    സു​വ​ർ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    സു​വ​ർ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    സു​വ​ർ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം ക​ന്റോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് സോ​ണും മെ​ഡാ​ക്സ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​വ​ർ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം ക​ന്റോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് സോ​ണും മെ​ഡാ​ക്സ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ, ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് തൈ​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ, ജി​ല്ല സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി കെ.​എ​സ്. മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ്, സോ​ണ​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ല​തീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, ടി.​ജെ. മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ, ആ​രോ​മ​ൽ, പ്ര​വീ​ഷ്, ജ​യ മ​ധു, യൂ​ത്ത് വി​ങ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, ലേ​ഡീ​സ് വി​ങ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, ബോ​ർ​ഡ് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

