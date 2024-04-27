Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 April 2024 2:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 April 2024 2:41 AM GMT
ഏഴു വയസ്സുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Suspect arrested for raping seven-year-old girl
ബംഗളൂരു: പാനിപൂരി നൽകി ഏഴു വയസ്സുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത യുവാവിനെ അശോക് നഗർ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. നഗരത്തിലെ പ്രശസ്തമായ മാളിനു സമീപം ഭിക്ഷാടനം നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു സംസാരശേഷിയില്ലാത്ത അമ്മയും മകളും. കുട്ടിയെ 54കാരനായ പ്രതി പാനിപൂരി നൽകി വശീകരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് മഗ്രത്ത് റോഡിൽ പാർക്ക് ചെയ്തിരുന്ന മണ്ണുമാന്തി യന്ത്രത്തിനു സമീപം കൂട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. രക്തം വാർന്ന നിലയിൽ കണ്ട കുട്ടിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story