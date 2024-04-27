Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2024 2:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2024 2:41 AM GMT

    ഏ​ഴു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി​യെ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​​ഗം ചെ​യ്ത പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    A couple who forced the young woman to convert by threatening to publish her private pictures were arrested
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പാ​നി​പൂ​രി ന​ൽ​കി ഏ​ഴു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി​യെ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​​ഗം ചെ​യ്ത യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​ശോ​ക് ന​​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ന​​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത​മാ​യ മാ​ളി​നു സ​മീ​പം ഭി​ക്ഷാ​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​സാ​ര​ശേ​ഷി​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത അ​മ്മ​യും മ​ക​ളും. കു​ട്ടി​യെ 54കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ്ര​തി പാ​നി​പൂ​രി ന​ൽ​കി വ​ശീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​​ഗ്ര​ത്ത് റോ​ഡി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന മ​ണ്ണു​മാ​ന്തി യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​നു സ​മീ​പം കൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​​ഗം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ര​ക്തം വാ​ർ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട കു​ട്ടി​യെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsArrestSexual Assaulting
    News Summary - Suspect arrested for raping seven-year-old girl
