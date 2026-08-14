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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_right‘സുരോം കാ സഫർ’: സംഗീത...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2026 2:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2026 2:42 PM IST

    ‘സുരോം കാ സഫർ’: സംഗീത സായാഹ്നം നാളെ

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    ‘സുരോം കാ സഫർ’: സംഗീത സായാഹ്നം നാളെ
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    ബംഗളൂരു: തനിമ കലാസാഹിത്യവേദി ബംഗളൂരു ചാപ്റ്ററിന്‍റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തില്‍ ‘സുരോം കാ സഫർ’ സംഗീത സായാഹ്നം ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് ഏഴു മുതൽ 10 വരെ ‘ഇ1 ബാങ്ക്വറ്റ്, എഡിഫിസ് വൺ' വേദിയില്‍ നടക്കും.

    പ്രമുഖ കലാകാരന്മാരായ ഫഹീദ് അലി, ഷമ്മാസ് ഓലിയത്ത്, ലൈബി മാത്യു, ഹനിയ അസീസ്, റോഷൻ ഹാരിസ്, മോഹൻ അണിയാരം എന്നിവർ അണിനിരക്കും. പ്രവേശനം ടിക്കറ്റ് മുഖേന ക്രമീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. ടിക്കറ്റുകൾ മുൻകൂട്ടി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനായി https://eventsbook.in/e/suron-ka-safar എന്ന ലിങ്ക് സന്ദർശിക്കാം. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 9880437373.

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    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsMusical ShowTanima Kalasahitya Vedi
    News Summary - 'Suron Ka Safar' In Bengaluru On Saturday
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