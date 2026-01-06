Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    6 Jan 2026 8:36 AM IST
    6 Jan 2026 8:36 AM IST

    നിവേദനം സമര്‍പ്പിച്ചു

    നിവേദനം സമര്‍പ്പിച്ചു
    ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു മലയാളികൾക്കായി ദിവസേന ഹൊസൂർ വഴി ഒരു സൂപ്പർ ഫാസ്റ്റ് സ്ലീപ്പർ ട്രെയിൻ വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചിനും എട്ടിനും ഇടക്ക് പുറപ്പെടുന്ന രീതിയിൽ അനുവദിച്ചു കിട്ടണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് കര്‍ണാടക കേരള ട്രാവലേഴ്സ് ഫോറം കേന്ദ്ര മന്ത്രി സുരേഷ് ഗോപിക്ക് നിവേദനം നല്‍കി. കണ്ണൂരിലേക്കും തിരിച്ച് ബംഗളൂരുവിലേക്കും സര്‍വിസ് നടത്തുന്ന യശ്വന്ത്പൂര്‍-കണ്ണൂർ എക്സ്പ്രസ് റിസര്‍വേഷന്‍ തുടങ്ങി നിമിഷങ്ങള്‍ക്കകം ബുക്കിങ് പൂര്‍ത്തിയാകുന്നു. യശ്വന്ത്പൂര്‍ -കണ്ണൂർ എക്സ്പ്രസിന് പട്ടാമ്പിയിൽ സ്റ്റോപ്പ് അനുവദിക്കണമെന്നും നിവേദനത്തില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

    News Summary - superfast sleeper train via Hosur daily for Bengaluru Malayalis; Petition submitted
