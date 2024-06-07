Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    7 Jun 2024 2:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    7 Jun 2024 2:10 AM GMT

    ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ നാ​ളെ

    ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ നാ​ളെ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ന്നി മാ​നേ​ജ്മെൻറ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഘ​ട​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു വ​രെ അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ മ​ർ​ക്കി​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നി​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ജ​ലാ​ലു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. എ​സ്.​എം.​എ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​ക്കിം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ഹാ​ജി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫോ​ൺ: 9980268182.

    TAGS:BangaloreSunni Management Association
