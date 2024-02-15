Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    15 Feb 2024 4:35 AM GMT
    15 Feb 2024 4:35 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ വേ​ന​ൽ​മ​ഴ വേ​ഗ​മെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ വേ​ന​ൽ​മ​ഴ വേ​ഗ​മെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ വേ​ന​ൽ​മ​ഴ നേ​ര​ത്തേ​യെ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ടു​ത്ത​മാ​സം ആ​ദ്യ​വാ​ര​ത്തോ​ടെ മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ച്ചു​തു​ട​ങ്ങും. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു, ചി​ക്ക​ബെ​ല്ലാ​പു​ര, രാ​മ​ന​ഗ​ര, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു റൂ​റ​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​തി​വി​ൽ ക​വി​ഞ്ഞ മ​ഴ​യു​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    TAGS:Karnatakasummer rainsWeather Observatory
