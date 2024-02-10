Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 5:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 5:03 AM GMT

    സു​ള്ള്യ പേ​ര​ഡ്ക ഉ​റൂ​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ള്ള്യ പേ​ര​ഡ്ക ഗൂ​ന​ഡ്ക ഉ​റൂ​സി​ന് ജു​മാ​മ​സ്ജി​ദ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ടി.​എം. ഷ​ഹീ​ദ് തെ​ക്കി​ൽ പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ​തോ​ടെ തു​ട​ക്കം​കു​റി​ച്ചു. ഖ​ത്തീ​ബ് റി​യാ​സ് ഫൈ​സി എ​മ്മേ​മാ​ട് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ദ​ർ​ഗ അ​ല​ങ്കാ​ര​വും തെ​ക്കി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു.

    TAGS:UrusBengaluru News
    News Summary - Sullya Peradka Urus has started
