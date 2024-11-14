Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    14 Nov 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    14 Nov 2024 3:32 AM GMT

    പ്രാതലിൽനിന്ന് ഭക്ഷ്യ വിഷബാധയേറ്റ് 50 വിദ്യാർഥികൾ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ

    Food poisoning
    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി​ദ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ഹും​നാ​ബാ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ റ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ അ​മ്പ​തോ​ളം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വി​ഷ​ബാ​ധ​യേ​റ്റ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 12നും 14​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    സ്കൂ​ൾ താ​മ​സ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് വി​ള​മ്പി​യ പ്രാ​ത​ൽ ക​ഴി​ച്ച​തി​നു​പി​ന്നാ​ലെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഛർ​ദി​യും ത​ല​വേ​ദ​ന​യും അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും അ​പ​ക​ട​നി​ല ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:StudentsFood poisoning
