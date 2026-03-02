Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2026 8:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2026 8:55 AM IST

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച​ നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച​ നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    സു​വി​ക്ഷ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു:​ഹി​രി​യ​ട്ക​യി​ലെ പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യെ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.​ഹി​രി​യ​ട്ക ഗ​വ. ഹൈ​സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന സു​വി​ക്ഷ ഷെ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് (16) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.​പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:metrostudentFound Hanging
    News Summary - Student found hanging
