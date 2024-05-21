Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 May 2024
Updated Ondate_range 21 May 2024 3:50 AM GMT
സ്കൂൾ മതിലിടിഞ്ഞുവീണ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Student dies after school wall falls
മംഗളൂരു: ഹരേകള ന്യു പഡ്പ് സ്കൂളിന്റെ മതിൽ ഇടിഞ്ഞുവീണ് ഏഴ് വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചു. രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിനിയും സിദ്ദിഖ്-ജമീല ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകളുമായ ശാസിയയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മതിലിനടുത്ത് കളിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു കുട്ടി.
