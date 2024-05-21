Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ്കൂ​ൾ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2024 3:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2024 3:50 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ൾ മ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്കൂ​ൾ മ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശാ​സി​യ​

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹ​രേ​ക​ള ന്യു ​പ​ഡ്പ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ന്റെ മ​തി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് ഏ​ഴ് വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യും സി​ദ്ദി​ഖ്-​ജ​മീ​ല ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ളു​മാ​യ ശാ​സി​യ​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​തി​ലി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് ക​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കു​ട്ടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:StudentDeath
    News Summary - Student dies after school wall falls
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X