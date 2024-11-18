Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 2:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 2:40 AM GMT

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Student death
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​ബോ​ധ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ കെ​ഡി​ല​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന്റെ ഉ​മ്മ​റ​ത്ത് ഇ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കു​ട്ടി ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. മു​റി​യാ​ജി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ഹാ​സ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ സു​ബോ​ധാ​ണ് (14) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ബോ​ധ​ര​ഹി​ത​നാ​യി വീ​ണ കു​ട്ടി​യെ ഉ​ട​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.ക​ല്ല​ട്ക്ക ശ്രീ​രാം ഹൈ​സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ എ​ട്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:LightningStudent death
    News Summary - student dead with lightning
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick