Posted Ondate_range 4 Feb 2026 8:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Feb 2026 8:49 AM IST
കഥാകാരൻ കെ.കെ. പ്രേംരാജിന് വി. പൊന്നപ്പൻ ആചാരി സാഹിത്യ സ്പെഷൽ ജൂറി പുരസ്കാരംtext_fields
News Summary - Storyteller K.K. Premraj receives V. Ponnappan Achari Sahitya Special Jury Award
ബംഗളൂരു: അധ്യാപകനും എഴുത്തുകാരനും സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ ഓച്ചിറ വി. പൊന്നപ്പൻ ആചാരിയുടെ സ്മരണാർഥം ഓച്ചിറയിലെ കലാസാംസ്കാരിക പ്രവർത്തകർ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ ‘വി. പൊന്നപ്പൻ ആചാരി മൂന്നാമത് സാഹിത്യ പുരസ്കാരം’ ഡോ. ജെ.കെ. പ്രേംരാജിന്റെ ‘ട്യൂലിപ് പുഷ്പങ്ങളുടെ പാടം’ എന്ന കഥാസമാഹാരം സ്പെഷൽ ജൂറി വിഭാഗത്തിൽ സമ്മാനത്തിനർഹമായി. എം.എൽ.എ സി.എർ. മഹേഷ് പുരസ്കാരം കഥാകാരന് സമ്മാനിച്ചു. കലാ സാംസ്കാരിക മേഖലയിൽനിന്നുള്ള നിരവധിപേര് പങ്കെടുത്തു.
