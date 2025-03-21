Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2025 8:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2025 8:49 AM IST

    ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി​യി​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന് നേ​രെ ക​ല്ലേ​റ്

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി​യി​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന് നേ​രെ ക​ല്ലേ​റ്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി​യി​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​നു നേ​രെ ക​ല്ലെ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ളെ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി പം​ഗു​ൽ ഗ​ലി​യി​ലെ അ​ശ്വ​ത്ഥാ​മ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന് നേ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക​ല്ലേ​റു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ജ്ജ്വ​ൽ ന​ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി യാ​സി​റാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രു​ടെ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ സാ​ധ്യ​ത ഉ​ട​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു.ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsBengaluru Newstemple attackStones Thrown
    News Summary - Stones thrown at temple in Belagavi
