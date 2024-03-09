Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മടിക്കേരിയുടെ മുഖമുദ്ര ജ​ന​റ​ൽ കെ.​എ​സ്. തി​മ്മ​യ്യ പ്ര​തി​മ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി

    50 വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചതാണ് പ്ര​തി​മ
    മടിക്കേരിയുടെ മുഖമുദ്ര ജ​ന​റ​ൽ കെ.​എ​സ്. തി​മ്മ​യ്യ പ്ര​തി​മ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി
    പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന് സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​യ തി​മ്മ​യ്യ പ്ര​തി​മ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സ് ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന മ​ടി​ക്കേ​രി ജ​ങ്ഷ​നി​ലെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ കെ.​എ​സ്. തി​മ്മ​യ്യ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​മ പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ത് പൂ​ർ​ണ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​ക​ളോ​ടെ പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    മൈ​സൂ​രു ശി​ൽ​പ​ക​ല അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ൽ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​മ സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കു​ട​ക് ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ വെ​ങ്ക​ട് രാ​ജ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 50 വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​മ മ​ടി​ക്കേ​രി ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ഖ​മു​ദ്ര​യാ​യാ​ണ് നി​ല​കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:StatueBangalore NewsMadikeriGeneral K.S.Thimayya
