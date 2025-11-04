Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ്റ്റാർ എയർ സർവിസ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 11:16 AM IST

    സ്റ്റാർ എയർ സർവിസ് ആരംഭിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    star air
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: ഹംപിക്ക് സമീപമുള്ള ജിൻഡാൽ വിദ്യാനഗറിൽ (വി.ഡി.വൈ) സ്റ്റാർ എയറിന്റെ 32ാമത്തെ സർവിസ് ആരംഭിച്ചു. ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി എയർപോർട്ട് ഡയറക്ടർ ജി.എം. പ്രഭാകർ യാത്രക്കാരിയായ സവിത പുനിയക്ക് ആദ്യ ബോർഡിങ് പാസ് കൈമാറി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. സ്റ്റാർ എയർ ചീഫ് കൊമേഴ്‌സ്യൽ ആൻഡ് മാർക്കറ്റിങ് ഓഫിസർ ശിൽപ ഭാട്ടിയ, സ്റ്റാർ എയർ, എയർപോർട്ട് അതോറിറ്റി ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ, ജെ.എസ്.ഡബ്ല്യു ഗ്രൂപ് എന്നിവയിലെ മാനേജ്മെന്റ് പ്രതിനിധികൾ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsairlinenew service
    News Summary - Star Air service started
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X