Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 3:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 3:03 AM GMT

    എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി, പി.​യു.​സി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ തീ​യ​തി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി, പി.​യു.​സി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ തീ​യ​തി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി, പി.​യു.​സി ഫൈ​ന​ൽ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ തീ​യ​തി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ 19 വ​രെ പി.​യു.​സി ഫൈ​ന​ൽ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യും മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 20 മു​ത​ൽ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​രെ എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യും ന​ട​ക്കും. ടൈം​ടേ​ബ്ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്. വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ്: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    Girl in a jacket

