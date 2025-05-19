Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    19 May 2025 10:18 AM IST
    19 May 2025 10:18 AM IST

    എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ത്രൈ​വ് ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ അ​ന​സ് അ​മാ​നി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ത്രൈ​വ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് മ​ഡി​വാ​ള​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് അ​മാ​നി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. കേ​ര​ള എ​സ്‌.​എ​സ്‌.​എ​ഫ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ന​സ് അ​മാ​നി പു​ഷ്പ​ഗി​രി ‘ആ​ധു​നി​ക​ത​യും സം​ഘാ​ട​ന​വും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഏ​ഴ് ഡി​വി​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട 150ല​ധി​കം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ത്രൈ​വ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ വാ​ജി​ദ് അം​ജ​ദി സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

