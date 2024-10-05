Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:36 AM GMT

    ശ്രീ​രം​ഗ​പ​ട്ട​ണം ദ​സ​റ​ക്ക് വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ തു​ട​ക്കം

    Dussehra
    ശ്രീ​രം​ഗ​പ​ട്ട​ണം ദ​സ​റ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ൻ ശി​വ​രാ​ജ് കു​മാ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മാ​ണ്ഡ്യ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ശ്രീ​രം​ഗ​പ​ട്ട​ണം ദ​സ​റ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ൻ ശി​വ​രാ​ജ് കു​മാ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ നീ​ളു​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും.

    ജി​ല്ല ചു​മ​ത​ല​യു​ള്ള കൃ​ഷി മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ൻ.​ച​ലു​വ​രാ​യ സ്വാ​മി, ര​മേ​ശ് ബ​ന്ദി​സി​ദ്ധെ ഗൗ​ഡ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ, ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    രം​ഗ​നാ​ഥ സ്വാ​മി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം മൈ​താ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ആ​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ ജം​ബോ സ​വാ​രി ആ​യി​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDussehraSrirangapatna
    News Summary - Srirangapatna Dussehra
