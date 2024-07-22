Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ശൃം​ഗേ​രി ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​പ്ര​വേ​ശം ഇ​നി ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ വേ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തും​ഗ ന​ദി തീ​ര​ത്ത് സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ശൃം​ഗേ​രി ശാ​ര​ദ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലും ശ​ങ്ക​രാ​ചാ​ര്യ മ​ത​ത്തി​ലും ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് എ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഭ​ക്ത​രു​ടെ വ​സ്ത്ര​ധാ​ര​ണ രീ​തി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15 മു​ത​ൽ പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ നി​ബ​ന്ധ​ന പ്ര​കാ​രം പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ വേ​ഷം ധ​രി​ച്ച് മാ​ത്ര​മേ പ്ര​വേ​ശം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​വൂ.

    പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ണ്ടും മേ​ൽ​മു​ണ്ടും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സാ​രി​യും ബ്ലൗ​സും അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ സ​ൽ​വാ​ർ -ദു​പ്പ​ട്ട ഇ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വേ​ഷ​മോ ആ​ണ് ധ​രി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Sringeri temple entryIndian dress
    News Summary - Sringeri temple entry is now Indian dress only
