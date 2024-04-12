Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഗുരു പൂജ നടത്തി
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2024 3:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2024 3:05 AM GMT

    ഗുരു പൂജ നടത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    sreenarayanaguru
    cancel

    ബംഗളൂരു: ശ്രീനാരായണ സമിതി മൈലസാന്ദ്ര ഗുരുമന്ദിരത്തിൽ ഗുരുപൂജയും മഹാപ്രസാദ വിതരണവും നടത്തി. സമിതി പൂജാരി വിപിൻശാന്തി കാർമികത്വം വഹിച്ചു. പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് എൻ. രാജമോഹനനൻ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി എം.കെ. രാജേന്ദ്രൻ, വിശ്വനാഥൻ, വി.എൻ. രാജു, എസ്. മനോജ്, ജെ. പ്രമോദ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. അന്നദാനത്തോടെ ചടങ്ങുകൾ സമാപിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Srinarayana Samiti
    News Summary - Srinarayana Samiti Mylasandra
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X