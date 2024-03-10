Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2024 3:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2024 3:56 AM GMT

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി ച​ത​യ​പൂ​ജ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി ച​ത​യ​പൂ​ജ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ഗു​രു​മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ച​ത​യ​പൂ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ഗു​രു​മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ച​ത​യ​പൂ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഭ​ക്ത​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30ന് ​ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എ​ൻ. രാ​ജ​മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സി.​കെ. കി​ഷോ​ർ, ക്ഷേ​ത്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ടി.​വി. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, വ​നി​ത വി​ങ് വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​ൻ ദീ​പ അ​നി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ചെ​റു​വു​ള്ളി​ൽ വി​പി​ൻ ശാ​ന്തി, അ​ധീ​ഷ് ശാ​ന്തി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ക​ർ​പ്പൂ​ര ആ​ര​തി​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള മ​ഹാ​പ്ര​സാ​ദ​ത്തോ​ടെ ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsSree Narayana SamitiChataya Pooja
    News Summary - Sree Narayana Samiti organized Chataya Pooja
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X