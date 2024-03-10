Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 March 2024 3:56 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 March 2024 3:56 AM GMT
ശ്രീനാരായണ സമിതി ചതയപൂജ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Sree Narayana Samiti organized Chataya Pooja
ബംഗളൂരു: ശ്രീനാരായണ സമിതിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ അൾസൂർ ഗുരുമന്ദിരത്തിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ചതയപൂജയിൽ നിരവധി ഭക്തർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. രാവിലെ 9.30ന് ചടങ്ങുകൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് എൻ. രാജമോഹനൻ, ട്രഷറർ സി.കെ. കിഷോർ, ക്ഷേത്ര കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയർമാൻ ടി.വി. ചന്ദ്രൻ, വനിത വിങ് വൈസ് ചെയർപേഴ്സൻ ദീപ അനിൽ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
ചടങ്ങുകൾക്ക് ചെറുവുള്ളിൽ വിപിൻ ശാന്തി, അധീഷ് ശാന്തി എന്നിവർ കാർമികത്വം വഹിച്ചു. ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒന്നിന് കർപ്പൂര ആരതിയെ തുടർന്നുള്ള മഹാപ്രസാദത്തോടെ ചടങ്ങുകൾ സമാപിച്ചു.
