Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2025 9:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2025 9:44 AM IST

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി ച​ത​യ പൂ​ജ

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി ച​ത​യ പൂ​ജ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ഗു​രു​മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ച​ത​യ പൂ​ജ ന​ട​ത്തി. ശാ​ന്തി​മാ​രാ​യ ചെ​റു​വു​ള്ളി​ൽ വി​പി​ൻ, ആ​ദി​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ​ൻ. രാ​ജ​മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​കെ. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, എ.​ബി. അ​നൂ​പ്, ടി.​വി. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, കെ.​കെ. ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ​ൻ, ലോ​ലാ​മ്മ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bangalore News
    News Summary - Sree Narayana Samiti Chataya Pooja
