Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി ച​ത​യ പൂ​ജ

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി ച​ത​യ പൂ​ജ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ഗു​രു​മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ച​ത​യ പൂ​ജ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ചെ​റു​വു​ള്ളി​ൽ വി​പി​ൻ ശാ​ന്തി കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. വി​ഖ്യാ​താ​ന​ന്ദ സ്വാ​മി പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ​ൻ. രാ​ജ​മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ, മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ എം.​കെ. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, എ.​ബി. അ​നൂ​പ്, വ​ത്സ​ല മോ​ഹ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. അ​ന്ന​ദാ​ന​ത്തോ​​ടെ ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Sree Narayana SamitiChataya Pooja
    News Summary - Sree narayana samiti chataya pooja
