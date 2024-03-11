Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 11 March 2024 4:06 AM GMT
    date_range 11 March 2024 4:06 AM GMT

    ഗു​രു​പൂ​ജ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    sree narayana guru 26122
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി മൈ​ല​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഗു​രു മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഗു​രു​പൂ​ജ​യും മ​ഹാ​പ്ര​സാ​ദ വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ത്തി. പൂ​ജാ​രി വി​പി​ൻ ശാ​ന്തി പൂ​ജ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ, വൈ​സ് ​പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​യ വി.​എ​ൻ. രാ​ജു, എ​സ്. മ​നോ​ജ്, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജെ. ​പ്ര​മോ​ദ്, ജെ. ​ഹ​രി​ദാ​സ്, എ​സ്. സ​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് അ​ന്ന​ദാ​ന പ്ര​സാ​ദ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ച​ട​ങ്ങ് സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsGuru PujaSree Narayana Guru Samiti
    News Summary - Sree Narayana Guru Samiti Organized Guru Puja
