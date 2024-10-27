Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 3:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 3:08 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ന്

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടി​ന് ബ​സ​വ​ണ്ണ ദേ​വ​ര മ​ഠം മൈ​താ​ന​ത്ത് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. വ​ടം​വ​ലി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​വം​ബ​ർ 10ന് ​ബാ​ലാ​ജി സ​രോ​വ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:onam celebrationKerala Samajam BangaloreSports competitions
