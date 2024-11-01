Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 3:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 3:08 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​രം

    Inauguration
    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു ചു​ങ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു​ള്ള കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു ചു​ങ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മി​നി ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ, ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഉ​തു​പ്പ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​വം​ബ​ർ 10ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30 മു​ത​ൽ ബാ​ലാ​ജി സ​രോ​വ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:sports competitionKerala Samajam Bangalore
