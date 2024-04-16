Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 16 April 2024 4:13 AM GMT
    date_range 16 April 2024 4:13 AM GMT

    കാ​യി​ക സെ​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ

    സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത​നു​മാ​യ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ അ​ഹ്മ​ദി​നെ കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് സെ​ല്ലി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​പാ​ട​വ​വും ല​ണ്ട​നി​ലെ കോ​വെ​ന്റ​റി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബി​രു​ദാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ബി​രു​ദം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​ന്റെ അ​നു​ഭ​വ സ​മ്പ​ത്തും സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക്ക് മു​ത​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടാ​വു​മെ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ചീ​ഫ് ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ് ബി.​വി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewschairmanSports cell
