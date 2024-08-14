Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ഡി.​സി.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹേ​മ​ന്ത് നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹേ​മ​ന്ത്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹേ​മ​ന്ത്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​റ​ത്ത്ക​ൽ ക​ട​മ്പോ​ഡി​യി​ലെ ഹേ​മ​ന്ത് (50) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - South Kannada DCC Secretary Hemanth passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick