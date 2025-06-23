Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമാ​താ​വി​നെ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2025 10:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2025 10:53 AM IST

    മാ​താ​വി​നെ ശ്വാ​സം​മു​ട്ടി​ച്ച് കൊ​ന്നു; മ​ക​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മാ​താ​വി​നെ ശ്വാ​സം​മു​ട്ടി​ച്ച് കൊ​ന്നു; മ​ക​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട പ​ത്മാ​ഭാ​യ്, അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലായ ഇ​ഷ നാ​യ്ക്   

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ മാ​താ​വി​നെ ശ്വാ​സം​മു​ട്ടി​ച്ച് കൊ​ന്നു എ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    പ​ത്മാ​ഭാ​യി (46) കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട കേ​സി​ൽ മ​ക​ൻ ഈ​ഷ നാ​യ്കാ​ണ് (26) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക, ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക ത​ർ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ArrestMurder CaseBangalore News
    News Summary - son arrested mother's murder
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X