Posted Ondate_range 22 Nov 2025 10:40 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Nov 2025 10:40 AM IST
സർക്കാർ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ പ്രവേശനം വർധിപ്പിക്കാൻ സമൂഹമാധ്യമ അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ ആരംഭിക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Social media accounts to be launched to increase enrollment in government schools
ബംഗളൂരു: സർക്കാർ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ പ്രവേശനം വർധിപ്പിക്കാൻ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക്, ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം, എക്സ് തുടങ്ങിയ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില് അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ ആരംഭിക്കണമെന്ന് കർണാടക സർക്കാർ നിര്ദേശം നല്കി.
സ്കൂളിലെ സൗകര്യങ്ങൾ, വിദ്യാര്ഥികളുടെ കഴിവുകൾ, പ്രവേശന വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ, ബോർഡ് പരീക്ഷാ ഫലങ്ങൾ, മറ്റു ദൈനംദിന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തുകൊണ്ട് സ്കൂളുകളെ ജനപ്രിയമാക്കാൻ ഈ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും നിര്ദേശത്തില് പറയുന്നു.
