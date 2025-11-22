Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 10:40 AM IST

    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹമാ​ധ്യ​മ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹമാ​ധ്യ​മ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ വി​ക്ടോ​റി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ റോ​ഡ് സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഐ.​ആ​ർ.​സി.​എ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ഷെ​ട്ടി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ശ്വ​ത് നാ​രാ​യ​ൺ, ജി.​ബി.​എ സൗ​ത്ത് നോ​ഡ​ൽ ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ അ​നി​ൽ ഭ​ര​ദ്വാ​ജ്, ചി​ക്പേ​ട്ട് എ.​സി.​പി കെ.​എം. ര​മേ​ശ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഫേ​സ്ബു​ക്ക്, ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ​ഗ്രാം, എ​ക്സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ നി​ര്‍ദേ​ശം ന​ല്‍കി.

    സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ഴി​വു​ക​ൾ, പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ ഫ​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​റ്റു ദൈ​നം​ദി​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളെ ജ​ന​പ്രി​യ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഈ ​പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും നി​ര്‍ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:school admissionSocial Media Accountsgovernment schoolsBangalore News
    News Summary - Social media accounts to be launched to increase enrollment in government schools
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X