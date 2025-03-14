Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:10 AM IST

    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം

    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം
    ത​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ഗു​രു മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യൂ​നി​യ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യൂ​നി​യ​ന്റെ ആ​റ്റു​കാ​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം ത​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ഗു​രു മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Attukal PonkalaBangaluru News
    News Summary - S.N.D.P. Union Pongala Festival
